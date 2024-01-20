Telangana: No invitation to Bhadradri Rama Temple for Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration

This has come as an unsavoury episode for the Devasthanam, which looks over the Bhadradri Temple, known as Dakshin Ayodhya and has been a famous popular pilgrimage place for devotees of Lord Rama

By James Edwin Published Date - 20 January 2024, 06:54 PM

Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam, Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district.

Kothagudem: The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which is looking after Ayodhya Ram Mandir Pran Pratishta on January 22, has reportedly not invited the Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam, Bhadrachalam in the district.

This has come as an unsavoury episode for the Devasthanam, which looks over the Bhadradri Temple, known as Dakshin Ayodhya and has been a famous popular pilgrimage place for devotees of Lord Rama. The temple holds great significance in the legend of Lord Rama, who was believed to be stayed at Parnasala area near Bhadrachalam during his 14 year exile.According to news reports, the trust invited the heads of major temples like Kashi Vishwanath, Vaishno Devi and others besides representatives of religious institutions. However, the trust’s failure to extend an invitation to the Bhadrachalam Devasthanam has irked many devotees.

Also Read Hyderabad cyber crime police caution public ahead of Ram Temple Consecration in Ayodhya

When contacted, temple executive officer L Rama Devi told Telangana Today that they had not received any formation invitation, adding that it was a programme organised by the trust, not by the government. “We are like all other devotees in the country who have been openly invited,’ she said.

It was learnt that during the recent visit of union Minister BL Verma to Bhadradri Temple to launch the Sri Rama Ratha Yatra to take Bhadradri ‘Mutyala Talambralu’ to Ayodhya, the temple authorities were told that they would be given an invitation but were handed over a pamphlet related to the programme.

Meanwhile, following the call by the trust and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, special pujas like Suvarna Pushparchana were planned at Bhadradri Temple besides a Shoba Yatra and recital of Sundara Kanda, Vishnu Sahasrananam and others. The devotees would be served a sweet ‘Bellam Pongali’ on January 22, officials informed. “Bhadradri Temple has a great history and important religious place in entire India. The trust should have sent a formal invitation to the temple like it has done with celebrities, businessmen and politicians,” said a devotee R Uppal of Paloncha.