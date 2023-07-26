Telangana: No major changes proposed in MBBS, BDS course fee

TAFRC has proposed to retain the existing Rs 60,000 per annum fee structure for the MBBS ‘A’ category (convener) quota seats, and Rs 45,000 per annum for BDS ‘A’ category seats

Hyderabad: In a relief to the medical and dental seat aspirants, the Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC) has not proposed major changes to the existing fee structure of the MBBS and BDS courses offered by the private medical and dental colleges for the three-year block period starting this year.

The Committee, which recently concluded the fee fixation for the private medical and dental colleges in the State, has proposed to retain the existing Rs 60,000 per annum fee structure for the MBBS ‘A’ category (convener) quota seats, and Rs 45,000 per annum for BDS ‘A’ category seats.

A slight change in the fee structure of the MBBS ‘B’ category (management quota) seats has been proposed. The fee now ranges between Rs 11.55 lakh per annum to a maximum of Rs 14 lakh per annum. Fees for the management quota seats in the BDS courses however remained changed.

Like earlier, the fee for ‘C’ category (NRI) quota seats in both MBBS and BDS programmes is likely to be up to twice the management quota fee. Based on the proposal sent by the Committee, the State government is expected to shortly notify the fee structure.

The Committee fixed the fee structure of the private medical and dental colleges based on their financial audit reports and infrastructure among other relevant data. As many as 23 private medical and 12 dental colleges submitted their proposals seeking the fee revision.

The fee revision for private medical and dental colleges was due in the academic year 2022-23. However, the existing fee structure was continued due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

