OU Engineering College Prof. Vanamala Uma Maheshwar honored with leadership award

The Society of Automotive Engineers India presented the award to Prof. Maheshwar during its annual awards ceremony recently held in Chennai

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:03 PM, Wed - 25 October 23

Hyderabad: Osmania University College of Engineering (OUCE) Prof. Vanamala Uma Maheshwar has been presented with the leadership award in recognition of his leadership role and contributions to the SAE INDIA Southern Section.

The Society of Automotive Engineers India presented the award to Prof. Maheshwar during its annual awards ceremony recently held in Chennai. Prof. Maheshwar who is currently serving as chairman of SAE India – Hyderabad Division received the award for the second successive time.

Prof. Maheshwar has been serving the Society of Automotive Engineers in several capacities for more than a Decade. In 2012, he started the SAE Collegiate Club at OUCE.

The club has a dedicated garage where students from all branches of engineering are guided in design, fabrication and testing of automotive projects including Formula Racing Vehicles, All Terrain Vehicles, Hybrid powered three-wheeler Efficycles, Radio-controlled Unmanned Aircraft, Autonomous Drones etc. This initiative led OUCE students in winning several prizes at national level events

