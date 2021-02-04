Telangana NRI deported from Australia for cheating wife

Nalgonda women’s police station Circle Inspector Rajashekhar arrested Mandugula Suresh when he landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Tuesday.

By | Published: 11:01 pm

Nalgonda: The Nalgonda police have arrested a truant husband, an NRI living in Australia, who left behind his wife with his parents 15 days after their marriage on August 6 last promising that he would make arrangements for her to join him soon.

Nalgonda women’s police station Circle Inspector Rajashekhar arrested Mandugula Suresh when he landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on Tuesday. Suresh was forced to return to India by the police who, following a complaint lodged by his wife Bindhu Sree, contacted his office in Australia and the Indian Embassy.

Suresh was working for a software firm in Australia. About 15 days after his marriage with Bindhu Sree, a native of Nakrekal, he left for Australia assuring her that she would join him soon. Meanwhile, his parents started harassing her for additional dowry, forcing Bindhu Sree to lodge a complaint at the Nalgonda women’s police station against her husband and in-laws in November last.

Superintendent of Police AV Ranganth instructed Rajasekhar to bring back the NRI husband to the country. As per the instructions, Rajasekhar wrote to the CEO of the company where Suresh was employed, explaining that a case was pending against him. The management immediately sacked him. Rajasekhar also wrote to the Indian Embassy in Australia. The efforts of the police resulted in the seizure of his passport and issuance of a Look Out Notice (LOC) against him.

Following these developments, Suresh arrived in New Delhi on February 2. With the help of Immigration and airport officials, the Inspector arrested Suresh, brought him to Nalgonda on February 3 and produced him before court.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .