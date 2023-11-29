Telangana NRIs celebrate Deeksha Diwas

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:21 PM, Wed - 29 November 23

Hyderabad: Telangana NRIs living across the world, joined hands in celebrating the 14th Deeksha Diwas on Wednesday, marking the launch of fast-on-to-death by BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao during Telangana movement on November 29 of 2009.

The NRIs from Dallas, Houston, New Jersey, Kansas, Missouri, Memphis, Bay Area, Austin, Los Angeles, Seattle, Tampa and Florida in USA, Brisbane and Sydney in Australia, Canada, London, Dubai, Malaysia, Denmark, Kuwait, Qatar, South Africa and Tanzania, extended strong support for Chandrashekhar Rao. BRS NRI wing coordinator Mahesh Bigala said Telangana NRIs from other countries also will take part in the celebrations to be held during the weekend.