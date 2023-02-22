Telangana objects to diversion of Krishna water by Andhra Pradesh

Irrigation Engineer-in-Chief C Muralidhar on Tuesday wrote a letter to Tungabhadra Board informing it about the violation of KWDT award by Andhra Pradesh

Published Date - 06:00 AM, Wed - 22 February 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has taken strong exception to diversion of Krishna water to KC Canal and Tungabhadra water meant for KC Canal and Low Level Canal (LLC) to High Level Canal (HLC) by Andhra Pradesh in violation of the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal (KWDT) award. Telangana urged the Tungabhadra Board to stop the diversion immediately.

Telangana Irrigation Engineer-in-Chief C Muralidhar on Tuesday wrote a letter to Tungabhadra Board informing it about the violation of KWDT award by Andhra Pradesh. In contravention to the Tribunal Awards, AP has been utilising water for K C canal from Krishna main river from Srisailam and swapping that quantum of water to Tungabhadra Right Bank High Level Canal from Tungabhadra Dam, he said.

He further stated that TB RB LLC has been already utilising its entitled prorata share from Tungabhadra Dam and additionally using Tungabhadra river water for the same ayacut from unauthorised Guru Raghavendra Lift Irrigation Schemes jeopardising Telangana interests at Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme(RDS) , Srisailam and Nagarjunasagar projects.

He brought to the notice of the board that diversion of water by AP was in total contravention of the KWDT-I and KWDT-II Awards which do not allow water to be diverted beyond the basin. Tungabhadra water should be used only through Sunkesula and Tungabhadra water should be used for the construction of KC Canal, Muralidhar said.