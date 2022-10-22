Mancherial: Doctors of AIMS Hospital give new lease of life to centenarian

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:14 PM, Sat - 22 October 22

Doctors of AIMS Hospital with a centenarian who underwent a hip bone correction in the hospital, in Mancherial on Saturday.

Mancherial: Doctors belonging to AIMS Hospitals gave a new lease of life to a centenarian by successfully performing an operation on her and fixing femur or hip bone here on Saturday.

Dr Yeggena Srinivas of AIMS Hospital told pressmen that a team of doctors successfully performed a rare surgery on Gummula Buchirajamma, a 105 year old native of Mancherial town and corrected her hip bone which was broken when she fell down. She is now able to walk and move freely without taking support of a walker, he stated.

The doctors and a team of emergency critical care took part in the operation that lasted for over three hours. Buchirajamma was admitted to the hospital with multiple comorbidities, diabetes, kidney, lung and heart-related ailments a few days back. She and her sons thanked the doctors of the nursing home for providing the quality treatment.

According to Srinivas, AIMS Hospitals successfully performed 450 knee replacements and 50 hip replacements, and handled 5,000 trauma or fracture cases. It is a reliable destination in north Telangana for knee replacement, joint replacement, spine surgery, arthroscopic surgery, orthopedic trauma, ilizarov surgery, pediatric orthopedics, limb reconstruction surgery, etc.