Telangana: Online Quarter Information System launched in SCCL

An online new Quarter Information System and overall seniority list applications have been launched for easy access to details of SCCL residential quarters

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:20 PM, Tue - 11 July 23

Kothagudem: An online new Quarter Information System and overall seniority list applications have been launched for easy access to details of SCCL residential quarters.

The company Director (PA&W) N Balaram who launched the applications said that by incorporating the details of the quarters across Singareni areas it would be easy to know total number of quarters, allotment of quarters for employees. It would also facilitate the processing of HRA, he said.

GM (Personnel Welfare and Recruitment) K Basavaiah and other officers were present.

Also Read Telangana: Singareni employees asked to apply for medical seats by July 14