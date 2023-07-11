Tuesday, Jul 11, 2023
Home | Bhadradri Kothagudem | Telangana Online Quarter Information System Launched In Sccl

Telangana: Online Quarter Information System launched in SCCL

An online new Quarter Information System and overall seniority list applications have been launched for easy access to details of SCCL residential quarters

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 09:20 PM, Tue - 11 July 23
Telangana: Online Quarter Information System launched in SCCL

Kothagudem: An online new Quarter Information System and overall seniority list applications have been launched for easy access to details of SCCL residential quarters.

The company Director (PA&W) N Balaram who launched the applications said that by incorporating the details of the quarters across Singareni areas it would be easy to know total number of quarters, allotment of quarters for employees. It would also facilitate the processing of HRA, he said.

GM (Personnel Welfare and Recruitment) K Basavaiah and other officers were present.

Related News

Latest News