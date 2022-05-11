Telangana opens e-pass website for registration of scholarships

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:58 PM, Wed - 11 May 22

Hyderabad: The State government has opened the e-pass website http://telanganaepass.cgg.gov.in for registration of students and colleges for sanction of fresh and renewal of scholarships under post-matric scholarships scheme, up to May 21.

The website has been opened as admissions for MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and Paramedical courses were under process for the academic year 2021-22 besides the CET details of single window-II for admissions to BPharmacy, MPharmacy, MBA & BEd courses have to be uploaded on the epass website. The counselling for some professional courses-BSc (N) and MSc (N) and GNM courses were also in progress, the Scheduled Caste Development department said on Wednesday.

Earlier, fresh registrations and renewal of the scholarships were opened from September 24 to March 31.

The scholarships are granted to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Backward Class (BC), Economically Backward Class (EBC), Minorities and Physically Challenged students in the State.

