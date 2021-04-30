Telangana: Operations at Post Office Passport Seva Kendras suspended till May 14

By | Published: 10:23 pm

Hyderabad: In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the operations at all 14 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) have been temporarily suspended till May 14.

The Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad, in a press release issued here on Friday said applicants who have booked their appointments at POPSKs can reschedule the same from May 17 onwards. Alternatively, they can also reschedule their appointments to the nearest Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) or Passport Seva Laghu Kendra (PSLK) which presently were functioning.

Restrictions on the number of rescheduling allowed for appointments have been relaxed in case an applicant is unable to visit the PSK/PSLK/POPSK on the date of appointment, without payment of any additional fee, the press release said.

