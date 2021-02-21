Telangana: Over 70,000 register for JEE Main Feb session

In Telangana, test will be held in 10 test cities in two shifts

Hyderabad: More than 70,000 students from the State have registered for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main February session which will be held from February 23 to 26. This year, the entrance test will be conducted in four sessions i.e. February 23 to 26, March 15 to 18, April 27 to 30 and May 24 to 28. Last year, the test was conducted twice.

The test will be conducted in shifts – 9 am to 12 noon, and 3 pm to 6 pm. In Telangana, it will be organised in 10 test cities-Hyderabad/Secunderabad/Ranga Reddy, Karimnagar, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Warangal, Nizamabad, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, and Siddipet.

This time, the question paper pattern has undergone changes. The Paper-I (BE/BTech) will have 90 questions and students have to answer 75, while overall total marks remained the same i.e., 300. Earlier, there were 75 questions. In the Section-A of paper-I, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry subjects will have each 20 Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs). Students will be awarded four marks for every correct or best answer and negative marks (-1) for incorrect answer. However, there will be no negative marks if a question is unanswered or marked for review. In the case of Section B, students have to attempt any five questions out of 10 and there will be no negative marking.

The paper-II (B Arch, B Planning) also undergone changes. In the Mathematics subject, there will be 20 MCQs with four marks for every correct answer and negative marks (-1) for wrong answer. In this section, five questions are to be answered in numerical values out of 10 and there will be no negative marking. Overall merit of candidates in paper-I and II will be prepared by merging National Testing Agency (NTA) scores of all shifts of all days.

The JEE Main is held for admissions into engineering programmes offered by the NITs, IIITs, other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs). It is also an eligibility test for JEE-Advanced, conducted for admissions to IITs.

