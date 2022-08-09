Telangana: Pactera EDGE to recruit 1,500 employees in 18 months

Hyderabad: Pactera EDGE, a global digital and technology services company headquartered in Redmond, said it has plans to double its headcount by adding about 1,500 employees in 18 months. Currently, it operating from Raheja Mindspace in Hyderabad and already has 1,500 people. This apart, it also has plans to start a new campus in a Tier 2 location.

It serves clients spanning various industries including retail, logistics, manufacturing, financial services, and Hi-Tech and has global revenues of $200 million.

“We specialise in preventing theft at the point of sale for some of the large Fortune 500 Retail customers leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning technology. We create analytical solutions for our clients. At our Hyderabad centre, we are now a team of 1,500 employees. We are looking forward to expanding our operations further in Tier 2 towns of Telangana,” said Venkat Rangapuram, CEO, Pactera EDGE.

“We started our operations in Hyderabad in the year 2018 to deliver digital and innovative solutions in data, AI, and machine learning to our Clients. We have grown to a workforce of 1,500 in a short span,” said Narayan Murthy, India Country Head for Pactera EDGE. Heng Choon Lim (CFO), Dr Dinesh Chandrasekar (CSO) and others were also present, release said.