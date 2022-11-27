Contactless authentication system introduced in Mancherial, Jangaon on pilot basis

The project replaces the existing Aadhar-based authentication system following the union government’s decision to adopt contact–less authentication in the wake of Covid-19.

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 04:37 PM, Sun - 27 November 22

Mancherial: In order to ensure transparency and to improve performance employees, Syntizen, a Hyderabad-based start-up, has introduced a contact-less authentication system to process applications submitted by students on Degree Online Services, Telangana (DOST) and record attendance of employees working with Road Transport Authority (RTA) in Mancherial and Janagaon districts on a pilot basis.

The start-up has partnered with the Telangana State Technology Services (TSTS) to implement the project.

“The project replaces the existing Aadhar-based authentication system following the union government’s decision to adopt contact–less authentication in the wake of Covid-19. It processed applications of DOST from 2020 to 2022. It has been recording attendance of employees of RTA since 2019,” Siddharth Kukatlapalli, co-founder of Syntizen told ‘Telangana Today.’

The firm is using facial detection, liveness and matching of photographs of employees and applicants under the contact-less authentication system. It is not only an attendance recording system, but a decision-support one for the government in making policies and introducing schemes. It runs on mobile phones that have basic specifications. It records the attendance of an employee in less than 2 minutes. It does not require an internet connection.

10 million digital authentications per day

The founders of the start-up said the digital system could work in low-lighting and record 10 million digital identifications per day. It is precise and considerably saves time, they said. It has processed 21,543 in Mancherial district and 80,687 in Janagaon district so far. A total of 1,240 employees from RTA in Janagaon were onboard, while 162 employees of Mancherial were using the system to register their attendance.

Besides, the firm was engaged in validating the presence of voters on e-Voting for Telangana – using Facial attendance and facial Liveness on a pilot project basis in March 2021. Incorporated in 2014 in Hyderabad, Syntizen offers digital identity solutions as a service and has been serving various departments of Orissa and Andhra Pradesh governments.