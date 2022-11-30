Telangana: Paramedical Ophthalmic Officers to be recruited for Kanti Velugu

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:58 PM, Wed - 30 November 22

Hyderabad: The State government has directed District Collectors to recruit Paramedical Ophthalmic Officers (PMOO) on outsourcing basis to work in the upcoming Kanti Velugu program which is scheduled to be launched from January 18.

Priority will be to be given to PMOOs who have functional AR machines and monthly rental amount for such medical equipment will be released by the DM&HOs. The ophthalmic officers, who should have Diploma in Ophthalmic Assistant (DOA) or Diploma in Ophthalmic Medicine (DOM), will have a remuneration of Rs. 30,000.

The recruitment notification will be released by the District Collectors on December 1 and walk-in interviews will be held on December 5. The provisional merit list will be released on December 7 and final list of the selected candidates on December 10. A total of 1491 medical teams will be roped in to implement Kanti Velugu in the State.