Telangana: Passport Seva Kendras to be open on July 30

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:31 PM, Thu - 28 July 22

Hyderabad: The Regional Passport Office said the Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) will be open on July 30 to facilitate applicants who could not submit their applications on July 25 due to disruption in the system for some time.

There was a disruption for some time on July 25 forenoon due to maintenance issue of Passport Seva Project system and the same was operational by 2 p.m the same day.

However, to compensate the inconvenience caused to the passport applicants, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has decided to keep open Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) located at Begumpet, Ameerpet, Tolichowki, Nizamabad and Karimnagar on July 30.

The MEA has already rescheduled the July 25 appointments to July 30 and the same was informed to applicants through SMSs.

Accordingly, applicants who could not submit their applications on July 25 can now avail the Passport and related services on July 30 along with original documents and their copies.