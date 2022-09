Telangana: PGECET results to be declared on September 3

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:13 PM, Fri - 2 September 22

Hyderabad: The results of Telangana State Post Graduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS PGECET) 2022 will be declared on Saturday at 4 pm. A total of 12,592 candidates appeared for the entrance tests in various streams conducted from August 2 to 5. The TS PGECET is held for admissions to regular PG courses in engineering, technology, architecture and pharmacy.