Telangana: Police ‘protection’ for Martha with cops building her shelter

By P. Laxma Reddy Published: Published Date - 06:57 PM, Thu - 3 November 22

Kazipet ACP Srinivas handing over essential items to Gorre Martha

Hanamkonda: She was abandoned by her only daughter. An old-age home then turned her out, and suddenly, at the age of over 70, Gorre Martha found herself sleeping in a bus shelter and surviving on a Rs 2,000 pension from the State government. That was before the local police stepped in.

Martha, a resident of Indira Nagar in Elkathurthy who became a widow a year ago after her husband Pochaiah passed away, ended up in the sorry state after she believed her daughter would take care of her. The daughter, according to the police, had asked Martha to sell off a 1.5 acre plot she had also her home, convincing her that she would take care of Martha. However, after getting the money, the daughter allegedly abandoned her in an old-age home. That was the last she saw of her daughter, who never paid the old age home the required charges, after which the management of the home sent Martha out. And she became a bus shelter dweller, till the police came to know about her plight.

“Our police came to know about her plight through some social media posts, and decided to support her as much as possible,” said Kazipet ACP Srinivas, who visited Martha and handed over blankets, clothes and other essential commodities worth Rs 20,000 on Thursday. “Several of our policemen have chipped in to help the woman,” he added.

The police have also decided to build a shed for Martha, after one Pushapeela of the same village came forward to provide a piece of land for the same. As part of this, Dharmasagar Inspector Ramesh, Mulkanoor SI Praveen and local scribes promised to provide the material required for the construction. Elkathurthy Inspector Srinivas, SI Parameshwar and other police staff have assured to look after the wellbeing of the elderly.

The police have also performed the Bhoomi Pooja for the construction of a shed for Martha.