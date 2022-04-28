Telangana Police Recruitment Board notifies 677 Constable posts

Hyderabad: It’s raining employment opportunities in the government sector in Telangana for unemployed youth and government job aspirants.

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board on Thursday issued two more notifications, this time for direct recruitment to 677 posts of Constable in the departments of Transport, and Prohibition & Excise.

Of the total notified, six are Transport Constable (HO) and 57 Transport Constable (LC) in the Transport department, and 614 are Prohibition & Excise Constable posts in the Excise department.

Earlier, the Board had issued four notifications for direct recruitment to 16,614 posts in departments of Police, Special Protection Force, Disaster Response & Fire Services and Prisons & Correctional Services. The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) too had issued a notification for 503 Group-I posts.TSPSC

These recruitment notifications are as part of the State government’s announcement of recruitment to 80,039 vacancies in various departments.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed proforma which will be made available on the website https://www.tslprb.in/ from May 2 to 20. More information can be obtained from the website https://www.tslprb.in/.

