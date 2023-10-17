Telangana: Police seizes cash, liquor and gold ahead of elections

DGP Anjani Kumar said all the seizures including cash, precious metals, liquor etc, crossed Rs. 101.18 crore mark during last eight days whereas, during assembly elections- 2018, the property seized during entire period model code of conduct was Rs 103 crores.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:39 PM, Tue - 17 October 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Police since the announcement of assembly elections has seized Rs. 55.99 crore cash, liquor worth Rs. 2.60 crores, gold worth Rs. 38.45 crore and other freebies worth Rs. 70.04 lakh.

DGP Anjani Kumar said all the seizures including cash, precious metals, liquor etc, crossed Rs. 101.18 crore mark during last eight days whereas, during assembly elections- 2018, the property seized during entire period model code of conduct was Rs 103 crores.

He urged the political parties to adhere to the Model Code of Conduct issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for smooth conduct of elections.

Across Telangana – Seized:

* Cash Rs. 55,99,26,994

* Liquor (worth) Rs. 2,60,57,004

* Ganja (worth) Rs. 3,42,84,275

– Jewellery seized:

* Gold – 72.06 kg

* Silver – 429.1 kg

* Diamond- 42.25 Carat

– Arms

Licensed arms deposited – 5,529

Un-Licensed arms seized – 3

– Explosives

* Seized gelatine sticks -18

* Detonators -5

* Cordtex wire bundles -6

– Bind over cases:

* Total cases – 5,252

* Persons bound over – 17,128

* Persons bound down – 845

– NBWs

* NBWs received – 639

* NBWs executed – 631

* NBWs recalled – 436

* NBWs pending – 5,308

– Total MCC violations – 56

– Total Nakas operated – 2,339.