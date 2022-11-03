Telangana police Women Safety Wing conducts month long awareness program

Hyderabad: A month-long campaign to increase cyber security awareness among citizens was conducted by the Women Safety Wing (WSW) of Telangana police in the month of October.

Additional DGP (Women Safety) Swathi Lakra said the WSW had prepared a comprehensive schedule with engaging initiatives, a coherent digital strategy, and designated She Teams and Anti Human Trafficking Units (AHTU) for creating awareness.

Programs on cyber awareness through posters, social media posts, banners, pamphlets, flash mobs, instagram chat/phone-In, quiz, cyber poll, drawing competition, Instagram story engagement polls etc were organized.

According to Swathi Lakra, more than 2 lakh pamphlets were distributed to the citizens in both Telugu and English and the WSW teams visited more than 200 villages and around 150 schools and colleges, all important public places like bus stands, railway stations, residential areas, coaching centers, markets and shopping malls. “The teams actively engaged the citizens to create awareness on cyber security and how to protect oneself from cyber-attacks,” she said.

More than 1,10,000 students participated in the month-long campaign. Banners and posters were displayed on many issues, like cyber bullying, cyber frauds, loan apps, OTP fraud, social media safety and privacy settings.

Also participants were briefed about precautions to be taken while browsing internet and while using gaming apps etc. Important case studies on various modus operandi were discussed on how to prevent oneself and the communities from cyber- attacks.

“In a first of its kind interactive initiative, a digital quiz was conducted via the WSW website. Around 30,000 students participated and they were awarded certificates. Flash mobs and skits were conducted in different cities in Telangana,” Swathi Lakra added.