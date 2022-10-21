Telangana to get 15 lakh CCTV cameras

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:28 PM, Fri - 21 October 22

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali said that the Telangana Police has continued to remain alert to foil any attempt by extremists and terrorists to revive their activities.

Hyderabad: State Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Friday said that the Telangana Police has continued to remain alert to foil any attempt by extremists and terrorists to revive their activities.

It has been working hard to stop any activity by extremists, terrorists, anti-social elements, communal forces and white-collar criminals, he said.

Also Read Telangana police have emerged as role models: Home Minister

Speaking after paying rich tributes to police martyrs at the Police Commemoration Day held at Goshamahal Police Stadium, Mahmood Ali said in the last eight years, the State government has ensured communal harmony in Hyderabad by preventing communal tensions.

Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy said the police were working with the aim to install 15 lakh CCTV cameras across the State. To check cybercrime, the police are also implementing CCTNS 2.0 based on futuristic technologies besides setting up of Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C).

An integrated command and control centre built at a cost of Rs 600 crore for the effective maintenance of peace and law and order was recently inaugurated by the Chief Minister, he said.

“The Telangana Police aims to install 15 lakh CCTV cameras across the State even as six lakh have been set up in Hyderabad so far. It has installed over 10 lakh CCTV cameras across the State in villages and towns with public cooperation,” the police chief said.

He said Hyderabad has retained its position as the most livable city in the world for the past several years and it is due to the better law and order situation.