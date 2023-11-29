Telangana Polls 2023: BRS all set to retain sway over erstwhile Adilabad

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 08:23 PM, Wed - 29 November 23

Adilabad: Having won 85 percent of constituencies in the erstwhile Adilabad district in 2014 and 2018 elections combined, the BRS is now looking to repeat its performance this year as well.

The BRS (then TRS) had managed to win barely three segments each in the composite Adilabad district in the 2004 and 2009 polls. However, it bagged eight seats in 2014 and nine in 2018 and is now set to repeat these results with the help of welfare schemes and developmental activities taken up in the last four year and a half years.

Incidentally, the share of votes cast to the BRS went up in 2018 compared to 2014, to 45.16 percent from 44.83 percent. BRS leaders said it would be able to increase the vote share this time too.

The party could enhance its share of votes in six segments namely Adilabad, Nirmal Mudhole, Chennur, Asifabad and Sirpur (T) Assembly constituencies somewhere between 2 percent and 14 percent. It saw a significant rise in share of votes by 14 percent in Sirpur (T) segment, followed by Nirmal which accounted for 13.48 percent. It, however, recorded a slight dip in share of votes in Boath, Khanapur, Mancherial and Bellampalli.

The party reposed faith in eight MLAs by nominating them again this time. It changed candidates in Boath and Khanapur segments, considering downswing in the share of votes and poor prospects of the sitting MLAs.