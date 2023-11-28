Telangana Polls 2023: Jagadish seeks votes promising to fulfill his ‘manifesto for Suryapet’

Jagadish Reddy promised an industrial park in 1,000 acres in Suryapet that would create 10,000 jobs

Published Date - 07:07 PM, Tue - 28 November 23

BRS candidate and Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy explaining the people how to vote for Car symbol with a dummy EVM during his road show in Suryapet on Tuesday.

Suryapet: BRS candidate for Suryapet and Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Tuesday assured that all the promises made in his special manifesto for Suryapet would be fulfilled if he was elected in the ensuing elections. On the last day of the election campaign, Jagadish Reddy conducted a roadshow, which began at Kudakuda road and concluded at dalit wada “Barlapenta bazar”. Thousands of people, particularly youth participated in the five kilometres long roadshow holding aloft party flags and placards, which contained the slogans of “Hat Trick Jagadish Reddy”.

Addressing the public gathering at Barlapenta bazar, he said that candidates of different political parties would generally ask the people to vote for them in the elections. People should go through their character and their commitment to serve them and the development of the assembly constituency before electing a candidate as their MLA. Before he was elected as MLA of Suryapet, all villages in the constituency witnessed political clashes. He rooted out the rowdyism from Suryapet, which was earlier one of the biggest problems in the town. Bathukamma center in Barlapentla bazar, where he was addressing the meeting was earlier familiar as a place for clashes between the groups. He held discussions with the elders of all groups and succeeded in bringing a peaceful atmosphere in the area, he added.

He also solved the drinking water problem in the assembly constituency. The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao assured him to sanction another 1,600 houses to Suryapet after the election. BRS has a goal to provide own houses to all those who don’t have shelter in the state after re-electing to power in the elections and create a record within two years. He was focused on taking the benefits of welfare schemes to the eligible persons during his first tenure as MLA and worked for the development of the assembly constituency and providing irrigation facilities to the farmers in the assembly constituency.

He would focus on creating employment to the youth if the people provided him an opportunity as MLA for the third term. Two more IT towers would be set up in Suryapet with a 3,000-sitting capacity. He also promised an industrial park in 1,000 acres in the assembly constituency that would create 10,000 jobs. Dry port, which would come up at Suryapet, would provide jobs to 15,000 youth. He also assured development of the Musi project area as a tourist spot by setting up a resort and boat house facility by the tourism development corporation, he added. Necklace Road would be set up around Nalla Cheruvu at Suryapet. The works of development of junctions in the town would also be completed. He pointed out that the Congress leader, who was seeking their votes in , created hurdles for development works in Suryapet by encouraging some persons to file cases in the court. By overcoming the hurdles, the development works have taken up in Suryapet due to his initiative, he added.

He also asked the people of Suryapet to keep his ‘manifesto for Suryapet’, whose copies were distributed to every house, with them and questioned him about them when he visit their area after winning in the elections. He asked the people to vote for him in the elections for the continuation of the development of Suryapet.