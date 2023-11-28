Telangana Polls 2023: KCR sticks to tradition, wraps up campaign in Gajwel

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had addressed his last public meetings in the 2014 and 2018 election campaigns in Gajwel constituency

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:30 PM, Tue - 28 November 23

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao addressing his last public meeting at Gajwel on Tuesday.

Siddipet: Sticking to his tradition, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao wrapped up his election campaign by addressing his last public meeting on Tuesday at Gajwel, from where he is contesting for the third consecutive time.

Chandrashekhar Rao had addressed his last public meetings in the 2014 and 2018 election campaigns in Gajwel constituency. He addressed 96 public meetings during this campaign, beginning on October 15 in Husnabad constituency. The Chief Minister has launched his election campaigns from Husnabad for the 2014, 2018, and 2023. He had also offered prayers at the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple at Konaipally before filing his nomination for the Gajwel and Kamareddy constituencies, a tradition he has been following since 1985.

Chandrashekhar Rao has never lost any election since 1985 and has contested as an MLA eight times and as MP five times over a period of four decades. After becoming Chief Minister of the country’s youngest State twice, he is now on the threshold of becoming South India’s first hat-trick Chief Minister.