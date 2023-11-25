Telangana Polls 2023: RMP aspires to become MLA, plans to set up industrial corridor in Mancherial if elected

If elected I plan to create an industrial corridor in Mancherial town in order to provide employment opportunities to local youngsters who remain jobless even after pursuing engineering courses, said Thota Srinivas

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Sat - 25 November 23

Thota Srinivas

Mancherial: Registered Medical Practitioner (RMP) Thota Srinivas is drawing the attention by contesting on the ticket of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) from Mancherial segment. He and his family members are extensively campaigning. In a free-wheeling chat, Srinivas narrated as to why he was in fray and his vision to develop the region.

“If elected I plan to create an industrial corridor in Mancherial town in order to provide employment opportunities to local youngsters who remain jobless even after pursuing engineering courses. I will also establish a library and college for girls in every mandal centre and improve healthcare facilities. I will ensure livelihood to women and persons with disabilities besides providing quality drinking water to rural parts and improving medical services,” Srinivas told ‘Telangana Today’.

Srinivas disclosed that he ventured into politics by drawing inspiration from BSP chief Dr RS Praveen Kumar. He said that his poll rallies were invoking a good response. He stated that his wife and mother were also canvassing on his behalf. He opined that the Mancherial segment was facing many challenges in particular drinking water crisis and tacky irrigation facilities.

The RMP recalled that he had served the needy during the Covid-19 lockdown. He claimed that the social service activities would help him in winning from the Mancherial segment in his maiden attempt. He stated he was an uncontroversial leader, never indulged in wrong doings and had no criminal history. He added that all sections of the society were promising to extend electoral support to him during his campaigning.