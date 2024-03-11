Telangana: Pregnant woman forced to stay outside hospital as duty staff lock hospital and leave

By T.Karnakar Reddy Updated On - 11 March 2024, 08:57 PM

New mother Sowjanya with her infant daughter at the hospital.

Medak: As staff at the Primary Health Centre (PHC) Veldurthi was not available on Sunday night, a pregnant woman, who had serious labour pains, was forced to stay outside the hospital for quite some time. Since watchman Kumar and ANM Jayanthi, who had to be on duty at the hospital, locked the hospital and left, Thati Srujana was forced to stay outside the hospital for an hour at 11.45 pm on Sunday night. With the help of local people, Srujana’s husband rushed her to a retired ayah Narsamma, who had experience in midwifery and pleaded with her for help.

Meanwhile, ANM Jayanthi also returned following a call from Srujana’s husband. Srujana’s family members said the retired ayah and ANM performed the delivery on the floor and shifted the mother and child to the bed. When the family members took the issue to the notice of the District Medical and Health Officer, the officials assured to inquire into the matter. The baby and mother were shifted to the Government Hospital at Medak for further tests on Monday morning.

