Telangana: Preliminary key for TS EAMCET AM stream out

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:28 PM, Wed - 3 August 22

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU)-Hyderabad on Wednesday released candidate’s response sheets, preliminary key and master question papers of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2022 for the AM stream.

Candidates can download their response sheet and submit objections, if any, on the preliminary key on the website https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/ till 5 pm on August 5. A total of 94,476 candidates registered for the AM stream of the TS EAMCET 2022, of whom 80,575 appeared for the entrance test held on July 30 and 31.