Telangana: Priyadarshini students bag jobs in campus placement drive

This selection was preceded by pre-placement talk, written test, group discussion and telephonic rounds.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 February 2024, 08:39 PM

Khammam: As many as 59 students of Priyadarshini Institute of Science and Technology for Women in Khammam have secured placement in Bengaluru based Sunglare Technologies Limited.

This selection was preceded by pre-placement talk, written test, group discussion and telephonic rounds.

Also Read Mechanics body extends assistance to newly-wed couple in Khammam

A total of 168 students appeared for the interview out of which 34 CSC students, 11 CSM, 13 ECE students and one EEE student were formally selected for the jobs.

The representative of the company said that the selected students would be provided with internships in software, electronics and electrical engineering departments. They would be given a salary of Rs 15,000 during the internship and Rs 3 lakh per annum salary after its completion.

Internship was a valuable opportunity for students to gain experience in their chosen field and develop key skills for their future careers. It helps to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world application, said the college chairman Dr. Katepalli Naveen Babu.

The college principal Dr. B Gopal said that internship was a great way for students to develop a network and position themselves for success. The placements were achieved through in-house training and CRT programme. The college academic director Atluri Venkataramana congratulated the selected students.