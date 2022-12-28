‘Telangana produces 254 pc more renewable energy than target’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:34 PM, Wed - 28 December 22

Hyderabad: Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO) Chairman Y Satish Reddy has said that Telangana was successful in generating 254 percent more renewable energy than the target set by the Centre.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Satish Reddy stated that Telangana has produced 5078.73 MW of renewable energy so far in the current fiscal year, while the Center has given a target of 2000 MW to the State.

He said the BJP-ruled States were struggling in reaching the renewable energy target given by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre. He said that while Gujarat produced only 108 percent and Karnataka 110 percent, Telangana worked brilliantly and achieved the production target of 254 percent.

He said that the BJP-ruled states of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra have completely lagged behind in the production of renewable energy, as a result, the country has not been able to reach the target set by the Prime Minister.

Satish Reddy said that the State has achieved the feat under the guidance of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.