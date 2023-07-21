Telangana rains: CM KCR holds high-level meeting, takes stock of situation

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:49 PM, Fri - 21 July 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: With torrential downpour continuing to batter across Telangana, the State government remained on high alert and deployed special teams for relief and rehabilitation measures. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who held a high-level meeting, took stock of the situation prevailing in the State and instructed the officials on immediate measures to be taken to avoid loss of lives.

The Chief Minister inquired about the damages caused by the incessant rains and measures initiated by the authorities to prevent loss of lives. He also asked the officials to assess the losses incurred to crops due to the rains. He asked the officials about the relief and rescue operations being carried out in and around Bhadrachalam to shift people to safer places from the flood-affected habitations.

With rising water levels in Godavari River and various irrigation projects as well as water bodies, Chandrashekhar Rao directed the officials to constantly monitor the flood situation and release water downstream wherever necessary. He asserted that the government employees from different department to work in tandem with each other and restore emergency services in the rain-affected areas.

Due to the active monsoon coupled with a low pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal adjacent to North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha, Telangana witnessed wide spread rains over the last 48 hours. Heavy to very heavy rains occured at isolated places in Karimnagar, Mahabubnagar, Nirmal, Rangareddy. Heavy rains lashed in most places across Medak and many places in Mahabubabad, Narayanpet, Vikarabad and Warangal and at a few places in the rest of the State. With a fresh low pressure brewing over the Bay of Bengal, the Met department issued a red alert and hinted at heavy rains at many places across the State till Sunday morning.

Road connectivity was snapped between Telangana and Maharashtra, due to overflowing of several streams and rivulets including Bhimeswara Vagu, Palavancha Vagu, and Nallamadugu Mattadi Vagu. Several villages in erstwhile districts of Adilabad and Nizamabad were completely submerged due to the rain water. Normal life was disrupted in several parts of the State, even as the government and private established remained shut in Hyderabad.

Ministers T Harish Rao, Gangula Kamalakar, G Jagadish Reddy, V Srinivas Goud, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Rajya Sabha member D Damodar Rao, Rythu Bandhu Samithi president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Chief Secretary A Shanti Kumari, and other officials concerned participated in the meeting.