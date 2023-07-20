Godavari water levels rising rapidly at Bhadrachalam, may reach first warning level

District Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala warns of First Warning Level as Continuous Rainfall and Floodwater Release May Raise Water Level to 43 Feet.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:37 AM, Thu - 20 July 23

Kothagudem: The water level in river Godavari is increasing rapidly at Bhadrachalam in the district and has reached 40.80 feet with a discharge of 8,38,117 cusecs at 10 am on Thursday.

With continuous rainfall and release of flood water from upstream projects, the water level is expected to reach the first warning level of 43 feet, district Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala said. She has been alerting the machinery of government from time to time in view of the increasing water level.

The Collector directed the officials to shift the residents in flood prone villages to relief centres. She advised the villagers not to wait for the flood water to reach their villages but to move to relief centres beforehand following the directions of the officials.

Dr. Ala told officials to identify dilapidated houses and move the residents to rehabilitation centres. The devotees have to be prevented from entering bathing ghats at Bhadrachalam and police patrol should be intensified.

Control rooms have been set up in Bhadrachalam, Kothagudem RDO offices and at tahsildar offices of flood prone mandals. Public can call the Kothagudem collectorate control room number- 08744-241950, WhatsApp number- 9392919743, Kothagudem RDO Office WhatsApp control room number- 9392919750, Bhadrachalam sub-Collector office control room number- 08743-232444, WhatsApp number 7981219425 for assistance, the Collector said.