Telangana rains: State braces for heavy rains, thunderstorms

The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre predicts that the state is likely to experience light to moderate rains at many places for the next three days.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:25 PM, Thu - 17 August 23

Hyderabad: Residents of Telangana are advised to prepare for potentially heavy rainfall and thunderstorms as the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre issued weather warnings for the upcoming days.

A recent weather analysis indicates that the circulation over the Northeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining East Central Bay of Bengal, which persisted on Wednesday, has now shifted to the Northwest Bay of Bengal and its surrounding areas.

“This weather system, situated between 4.5 and 7.6 km above mean sea level, has led to the bending of the upwelling trough southward. Notably, there are indications that a low pressure area could develop within the next 12 hours in the same region,” stated IMD release.

It further stated that on Thursday, low-level winds are currently blowing from the West and Northwest directions towards Telangana state. This pattern suggests a potential transport of moisture-laden air, which often contributes to increased rainfall.

Weather Warnings:

Friday’s outlook: Heavy rains are anticipated to sweep through the state, with particularly strong precipitation expected on Saturday and several other districts across the region. The following districts are expected to experience heavy rain: Adilabad, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanmakonda, and Kamareddy.

Next 3 Days: Scattered showers accompanied by thunder and lightning are predicted for the next three days.