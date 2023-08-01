Hyderabad braces for dry spell as IMD predicts break in rains

Over the next six days, Hyderabad is likely to have just one or two instances of rain, accompanied by a rise in temperatures.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:40 PM, Tue - 1 August 23

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Hyderabad has issued a week-long forecast that foresees a noticeable reduction in rain activity over the city and the entire Telangana State.

According to the weather report, Hyderabad is expected to witness only one or two spells of rains over the next six days with a rise in mercury.

The IMD predicts that the maximum temperature is likely to soar above 30 degrees Celsius. With such weather patterns anticipated across the state, other districts are also expected to experience scorching temperatures nearing 35 degrees Celsius.

Meteorologists attribute this change in weather to the lack of a significant Low-Pressure Area (LPA) effect on Telangana . Typically, LPAs bring in moisture and lead to widespread rainfall during the monsoon season.