Telangana records peak demand of 14,361 MW

Earlier, on March 30, the State recorded a peak demand of 15,497 mw, the highest in the history of Telangana.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:46 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

Hyderabad: Telangana on Friday recorded its highest ever peak demand of 14,361 MW during the Vanakalam season as against the 12,251 MW recorded on the corresponding date last year.

The demand for power just ahead of the Yasangi season crossed the 14,000-MW mark in December last. The State has been recording peak demand of over 14,000 mw since the last one year.

Meanwhile, senior power officials have instructed engineers to continuously monitor and provide reliable power supply to farmers.