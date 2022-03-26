Telangana registers peak load demand of 13,742 MW

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:38 PM, Sat - 26 March 22

Hyderabad: Surpassing last year’s peak load demand of 13,688 MW in March, Telangana registered a record peak load demand of 13,742 MW at 2.57 pm on Saturday.

This is the highest peak load demand registered after the formation of Telangana in 2014, officials said adding that the peak load demand might touch 14,500 MW during the summer. Officials said they were gearing up to meet the requirements even if the demand touches up to 15,000 MW.

The power consumption has also increased in the limits of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. Last year, the power consumption did not cross 55 million units in Hyderabad and this time it has gone up to 65 million units.

After the formation of Telangana, 9,680 MW of capacity was added and further 7962 MW of projects were under various stages of construction. According top priority to the power sector, the State government has spent over Rs.38,000 crore for developing infrastructure in the sector.

It was only Telangana, which was giving 24-hour quality power supply to the agriculture sector.

Meanwhile, the Telangana State Electricity Regulatory Commission (TSERC) will launch a web/mobile based portal on March 28 on its premises in Red Hills at 11.30 am to redress complaints relating to power supply and to ease the procedure to file complaints before the Consumer Grievances Redressal Forum (CGRF).

The portal will facilitate consumers to lodge their complaint and to track the status of their complaint. The consumers may make use of the opportunity to file their complaints online, according to Umakanta Panda, a Secretary, TSERC.

