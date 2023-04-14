Telangana reports rise in fire accidents

Police officials reviewing the fire accident at Mallapur recently. Most of the fire incidents were caused due to careless discarding of cigarettes, followed by short circuits among others.

Hyderabad: A significant increase was noticed in the fire related incidents in the State with 7,368 fire mishaps reported in the year 2022 as against 6,675 in the year 2021.

A total of 45 persons died in the fire related incident last year as against 25 in 2021 while the fire fighters saved 213 lives last year as against 19 in 2021.

Most of the fire incidents were caused due to careless discarding of cigarettes, followed by short circuits and faulty electrical cables, gas coal furnace and chimneys.

Regional Fire Officer, V Papaiah said the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services Department is taking up several awareness campaigns to promote fire safety in the State. In 2022, the department conducted around 40,000 awareness programs all over the State as against just 10,000 the previous year and similarly the number of inspections done in 2022 stood at 432 as against 303 the previous year.

“Following recent fire incidents at Deccan Mall Complex and Swapnalok Complex in Secunderabad, joint inspections are being carried out and notices issued to the building owners to rectify the violations,” said the official.

The fire department as part of Fire Safety Week from Friday till April 20 in the State is taking up a series of programs aimed at creating awareness. The programs include release of posters, blood donation camps, commemoration day parade, fire drills and first aid, and seminars.