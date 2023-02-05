Telangana: RTAs increase booking slots to shorten wait time

There have often been complaints of vehicle owners having to spend weeks, at times months, to get a slot for getting their vehicles registered.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:45 PM, Sun - 5 February 23

Hyderabad: To provide hassle-free services for those purchasing vehicles, the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri limits have increased the number of online registration slots.

There have often been complaints of vehicle owners having to spend weeks, at times months, to get a slot for getting their vehicles registered. The reasons attributed for the long wait are a large number of applications, slow servers and technical glitches.

However, these issues will soon be a thing of the past as the RTAs are now keeping an adequate number of slots available online on a regular basis. Of late, there have been complaints from several motorists of being penalised by the traffic police for driving vehicles with Temporary Registration (T/R) number plates. In most cases, it was due to the unavailability of slots.

To this effect, the RTAs have made changes in the server of the official website and increased the quota to 400-500 slots, with the Ranga Reddy RTA offering the highest number of slots.

It is learnt that while vehicle registrations in the Ranga Reddy district have been going on at a brisk pace, in Hyderabad, it is yet to pick up the pace. The slots for booking appointments for Certificate Registration (RC) and Driving Licence (DL) have been increased at the RTAs in Ibrahimpatnam, Attapur, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Uppal, Kukatpally and Petbasheerabad.

To ensure good availability of slots for RCs and DLs, the officials said additional staff has been hired on a temporary basis. In order to counter touts, who lure citizens for a faster issue of RCs and DLs, the officials have warned citizens against approaching them and instead book slots on the official website or at the nearest Mee-Seva centre. The booking receipt can be produced at the RTA concerned.

GFX: Slots available for RCs, DLs

Type Hyd Ranga Reddy Medchal-Malkajgiri

RC 350 500 475

DL 225 375 305