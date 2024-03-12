Telangana: Rythu Nestam sessions through Rythu Vedikas every Tuesday

Telangana government will facilitate interaction between farmers and agriculture experts through the Rythu Vedikas every Tuesday from 10 am to 11.30 am

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 March 2024, 06:26 PM

Hyderabad: The State government will facilitate interaction between farmers and agriculture experts through the Rythu Vedikas every Tuesday from 10 am to 11.30 am, according to Minister for Agriculture Thummala Nageshwar Rao on Tuesday.

Participating in the Rythu Nestam programme organised at Prof. Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU), Rajendranagar, he said queries of the farmers on crop related issues will be clarified by the scientists as part of a special initiative.

Experts will give suggestions to farmers on farming techniques to be adopted from time to time. State Planning Board Vice Chairman, G Chinna Reddy said that the Rythu Nestam programme should help in reaching out to the farmers with the outcome of the research programmes conducted in the agriculture sector.

They should be guided in combating the weather related abnormalities. Director of Agriculture, B Gopi, requested farmers to take up with the agriculture extension officers issues they need to handle with expert advice.