Singareni invites tenders for setting up 232 mw solar plants

The three separate tenders issued by the company include a 67.5 MW capacity, 134.5 MW across four locations, and 30 MW capacity across three different sites.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:12 PM, Wed - 6 September 23

Hyderabad: The Singareni Collieries Company (SCCL) has invited tenders to develop 232 MW of solar projects at different sites of the company. The last date for the submission of bids is September 25.

The three separate tenders issued by the company include a 67.5 MW capacity, 134.5 MW across four locations, and 30 MW capacity across three different sites. The estimated construction cost of these plants to be built at 8 locations across Singareni mining areas is Rs. 1348 crore.

Company Chairman and Managing director N Sridhar, who held a review meeting to discuss the proposed solar power plant project on Wednesday, directed the officials to complete the project by next September.

Giving details about the location of the proposed 232 MW solar power project, Sridhar said a 67.5 MW plant would be set up in 240 acres in Mandamarri, while the 37 MW plant would be constructed on 166 acres overburden dump in Ramagundam area and a 27.5 MW plant in 96 acres in Srirampur area.

The company would set up a 32.5 MW plant spread across 130 acres in Kothagudem, a 32.5 MW plant in 130 acres in Singareni thermal power center premises and a 37.5 MW Plant would be set up in Yellandu, he said.

A 15 megawatt plant would come up in 55 acres and a 10 MW plant in 45 acres in Bhupalpally and a 5 MW plant would be set up in 13 acres in Ramagundam, Sridhar informed. The Singareni Board of Directors had already approved the DPR submitted at an estimated cost of Rs 1348 crore for the construction of 232 MW solar plants in the board meeting held in July, he said.

The company has already set up 224 MW solar power plants in its mining areas, through which it has generated 731 million units so far.