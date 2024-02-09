Telangana: School Education dept announces deputation-based teaching staff selection for SCERT

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 February 2024, 10:19 PM

Hyderabad: The School Education department on Friday issued notification for selection of teaching staff to work in the State Council of Educational Research and Training on a deputation basis.

A total of 28 positions including three each in Mathematics, Physical Science, Biological Science, Social Studies, Telugu, English and ICT, two in Urdu, and one each in Psychology, Philosophy, Sociology, Hindi and Physical Education have been notified.

The deputation is for a fixed tenure of two years that might be extended for one year based on the performance and requirement or till staff is appointed, whichever is earlier, a press release said.

The teachers amongst the government headmasters and school assistants working in the government and local body schools are eligible to apply. Applications can be submitted online on the website https://schooledu.telangana.gov.in/ from February 11 to 17.