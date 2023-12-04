Hyderabad: National Children’s Science Congress to be organised on Tuesday

Selected science based projects at the district level events of NCSC will be presented by the child scientists at the state level event before the jury members

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:30 PM, Mon - 4 December 23

Hyderabad: Telangana State Council of Science and Technology (TSCOST) in collaboration with School Education department, State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) is organising 31st National Children’s Science Congress (NCSC) on Tuesday at Centre for Economic and Social Studies (CESS), Institute of Genetics, Begumpet campus.

Selected science based projects at the district level events of NCSC will be presented by the child scientists at the state level event before the jury members and will be evaluated based on their performance in accordance with the guidelines of NCSTC. The evaluation process will be governed by scientists and academicians.

A total of 127 projects have qualified to participate in the state level event from among 2423 projects presented at the district level events. About 400 child scientists, guide teachers, district coordinators, district academic coordinators, evaluators, resource persons and TSCOST officials from all over the State are participating in the event.

The exhibition, being organised with the theme “Understanding Ecosystem for Health and Well-being”, is aimed providing a unique opportunity to child scientists to present their investigatory projects and interact with eminent scientists.