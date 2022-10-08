Telangana: Schools, junior colleges to reopen on October 10

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:52 PM, Sat - 8 October 22

(Representational image) The School Education department has announced Dasara vacation from September 25 to October 9 for schools including government, local body, private aided and unaided.

Hyderabad: After Dasara vacation, schools and junior colleges in the State will reopen on Monday.

The School Education department has announced Dasara vacation from September 25 to October 9 for schools including government, local body, private aided and unaided. The Board of Intermediate Education had declared holidays from October 2 to 9. Both schools and junior colleges will resume classes from Monday.

Meanwhile, Osmania University has decided to commence the classes for postgraduate first and third semesters in a synchronized manner from October 26. Students have been asked to clear pending hostel/mess dues from the last semester to renew the hostel admissions.