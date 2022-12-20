Jangaon, Falaknuma bus depots of TSRTC bag awards for energy conservation

The Jangaon and Falaknuma bus depots bagged the gold and silver awards respectively for the highest energy conservation

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:05 PM, Tue - 20 December 22

Hyderabad: The Jangaon and Falaknuma bus depots bagged the gold and silver awards respectively for the highest energy conservation in the transport division at the Telangana State Energy Conservation Awards – 2022 here on Tuesday.

Minister for Energy, G.Jagadish Reddy presented the awards to the Jangaon and Falaknuma depot officials, in the presence of Transport minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, TSRTC Chairman Bajireddy Govardhan and the Managing Director V.C.Sajjanar.

The organisation had also achieved many awards in productivity, road safety and fuel conservation in the past.