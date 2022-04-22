Telangana seeks approval for additional 325 kms road works under RCPLWEA

Published Date - 07:52 PM, Fri - 22 April 22

Hyderabad: The State Government has sought approval for 325 kms road works under the Road Connectivity Project for Left Wing Extremism Affected Areas (RCPLWEA) from the Central Government in addition to the 698 kms sanctioned earlier under the project. The proposal for sanction of 325 kms works under (RCPLWEA) were submitted to the Ministry of Rural Development last year. Apart from roads, 40 bridges are also planned by the State Government.

“We are expecting the approval orders in a few days,” said a senior official from Roads and Building department.

In 2016, Central Government launched RCPLWEA works as a vertical under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) to provide road connectivity with culverts and cross-drainage structures in the LWE affected areas, which are critical from security and communication point of view. The objective of the project was to improve the road connectivity and to create confidence in governance structures, create job opportunities, uplift living standard to help local residents to stay away from the LWE activities.

Accordingly, Central Government approved 59 road works covering a distance of 698 kms and 33 bridges. Of these, three works covering about 278 kms and seven bridges were completed. The balance 56 works covering 420 kms were delayed due to varied reasons, including permission from forest department. Among the 278 kms works, majority fall under non-forest areas and were completed as per schedule. About 60 kms works were under the forest areas and were completed after obtaining due approval from the forest department.

Among the balance 420 kms, nearly 300 kms under in different districts, including Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mulugu, Asifabad, Mancheriyal and others. A coordinated effort was required between forest, revenue and R&B departments for executing these works. While, forest department has to give clearance and the land has to be handed over by revenue department, said the official from R&B department, adding “We have been pursuing the matter with both the departments”.

These works are executed by the Central and State Governments sharing the expenditure in 60:40 ratios. Under these project, the Central Government released Rs.112.77 crore in 2018-19 and Rs.267.38 crore in 2019-20 to Telangana.

