Telangana seeks GST exemptions from Centre

The demands were put forth by Finance Minister T Harish Rao during the 48th GST Council Meeting convened under the chairmanship of union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:54 PM, Sat - 17 December 22

Hyderabad: Telangana on Saturday sought GST exemptions for maintenance and repairs works of minor irrigation reservoirs, beedi leaves and custom milling and transport services under the Public Distribution System (PDS).

During the meeting, Harish Rao said there were 46,000 reservoirs under minor irrigation in Telangana. Irrigation water was being supplied to 25 lakh acres through these structures. However, it was very essential to maintain these structures annually and the Telangana government takes up these works regularly. These maintenance and repair works should be exempted from GST, he said.

The Minister also sought exemption of GST for custom milling and transport services pertaining to the Public Distribution System. Imposing GST on these services, which were essentially taken up for the benefit of poor people, result in huge financial burden on the State government. Hence, they should be exempted from GST, he said.

The Telangana government has been opposing imposition of taxes on beedi leaves. The union government was already imposing a 28 percent GST on beedis and the move to impose 18 per cent GST on beedi leaves as well, which was an important ingredient for making beedis, would have an adverse effect. This would impact employment opportunities of the poor, especially tribal people and women, he said, asking the Centre to consider these factors and exempt beedi leaves from GST.

Earlier, welcoming the proposal to amend tax invoice rules, the Finance Minister said a few doubts were being presented before the Council for consideration. With respect to telecom services, as per TRAI rules, digital payments companies like Paytm and others do not have customer address, pin number etc. Due to this, revenue of States where the consumers are located, was going to other States, he said, appealing that this should be considered for addressing.

The GST Council has issued instructions forwarding the issues and appeals made by the Telangana government to the GST Fitment Committee for examination. The union Finance Secretary said the issues raised by the Telangana government regarding amendment of tax invoice rules would also be addressed.