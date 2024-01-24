Telangana: Several IAS officers transferred

24 January 2024

Hyderabad: Senior IAS officer N Sridhar, who has been waiting for new posting, has been appointed as Principal Secretary for Scheduled Castes Development, relieving Rahul Bojja from full additional charge of the post. Sridhar earlier served as chairman and managing director of Singareni Collieries Company Limited.

D Amoy Kumar who is waiting for posting, is posted as Joint Secretary for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries department, while T Vinay Krishna Reddy has been appointed as Joint Secretary for Health, Medical and Family Welfare department. S Harish has been appointed as Joint Secretary for Transport, Roads and Buildings department.

Mines and Geology director P Katyayani Devi is transferred and posted as Chief Executive Offier of TSIRD (Telangana State Institute of Rural Development), relieving Sandeep Kumar Sultania of full additional charge of the post. Susheel Kumar has been appointed as the new director of Mines and Geology department.