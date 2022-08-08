Telangana: Sexagenarian dies in house collapse in Mulugu

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 01:30 PM, Mon - 8 August 22

Mulugu: A woman aged more than 60 years died as her house collapsed at Kotha Mallur village of Managapet mandal in the district in the wee hours of Monday. The deceased was Soyam Mangamma, and she was alone in a tile roofed house when the incident happened. The body has been shifted to a nearby government hospital for post-mortem. It is learnt that the mud walls were soaked due to continuous rainfall and led to collapse of the house.

Meanwhile, a sand laden lorry has overturned and fell in the stream at Jalagalancha vagu in Tadvai mandal on NH-163. It may be recalled here that the road at the spot was washed away two weeks ago due to heavy rains, but it was repaired temporarily.

A huge tree got uprooted and fell across the road at Jeedi vagu on the NH-163 disrupting vehicular traffic for a couple of hours. Heavy rains have lashed several parts of the district from Sunday 8.30 am to Monday 5 am. While Kannaigudem mandal centre recorded 8.43 cm rainfall, it was followed by Mallur of Mangapet mandal with 8.33 cm. Venkatapur mandal has recorded 8 cm rainfall, while Wazeedu recorded 7.30 cm rainfall. Several parts of erstwhile Warnagal district are witnessing heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday.