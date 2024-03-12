Telangana: SFI talent test prizes distributed

Students,V Naisha of Sri Vidya High School, V Himashree of Triveni High School and M Sai Avinash of St. Joseph High School emerged as the district level toppers, informed the federation district secretary B Veerabhadram.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 March 2024, 09:13 PM

Kothagudem: Prizes were presented to the students who excelled in a district level talent test recently conducted by Students Federation of India (SFI) Kothagudem district committee.

At a programme held at the old Kothagudem Telangana High School cash prizes of Rs 5, 000, Rs 3, 000 and Rs 1, 500 were presented to the test toppers by school principal Lakshmi, school teacher Madhavilatha and Yellandu Gautam Buddha ITI College principal Anil.

Veerabhadram further said that SFI Talent was being organised for the last 25 years to bring out the hidden skills of students and to make students mentally strong. It also helps them to prepare for exams like SSC, competitive exams like TSRJC, Polyset, he said.

In all 7,000 students from 167 schools across the district attended the exam.