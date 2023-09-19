Telangana: SI commits suicide by hanging in Mahabubabad

A Sub-Inspector (SI) allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a tree at his agriculture fields in the Bavurugonda village of Gangaram Mandal

Mahabubabad: A Sub-Inspector (SI) allegedly committed suicide by hanging from a tree at his agriculture fields in the Bavurugonda village of Gangaram Mandal in the district on Tuesday.

The deceased was Padiga Shoban Babu (45). He was working at the 15th Battalion TSSP at Sathupally. It is said that he had been suffering from some health complications. He came home on Monday on sick leave, according to his wife Rajitha, who lodged a complaint with the Gangaram police.

