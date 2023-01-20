Telangana SIC emerging as model in country: Dr Naik

Published Date - 07:45 PM, Fri - 20 January 23

TS RTI commissioner Dr Guguloth Shankar Naik held a public hearing at Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district on Friday.

Kothagduem: Telangana State Information Commission (SIC) has resolved as many 34, 000 RTI petitions out of 39, 000 cases in the State, said its commissioner Dr. Guguloth Shankar Naik.

As the Telangana government became a role model for other States in terms of good governance, the State Information Commission was also working to be a role model for other States in providing information under RTI Act 2005, he said.

Dr. Naik held a public hearing related to 73 pending RTI petitions at Bhadrachalam in the district on Friday and information requested was provided to the applicants. Speaking to the media on the occasion he said under Section 7(1) of the RTI Act, it was the responsibility of the officials of the respective departments to provide the information requested by the public within 30 days.

He said that transparency in the administration and accountability of the authorities was possible with the RTI Act. The commission was taking steps to provide information within a period of 30 days and create awareness among the people to avoid delay in getting information.

Public Information Officers were directed to provide timely information to the applicants and display boards with their names and phone numbers at government offices. Even in the pandemic situation, the Commission has provided information to applicants by telephonic hearings.

Informing that more than 500 petitions have been resolved in the district, Dr. Naik asked the media to help in sensitising people on the RTI Act. Public awareness sessions would be conducted on the RTI Act and its sections, he said.

The RTI Act should be used to take advantage of the law in the same manner as the right to vote was used in a democratic country, he suggested, explaining in Kothagudem district the majority of RTI petitions were related to revenue, panchayat raj, municipalities, forest and education departments.

ITDA APO (general) David Raj and administrative Officer Bheem explained told Dr. Naik that plans would be prepared to organise awareness meetings for the concerned officials on the scope and duties under the RTI Act in tribal mandals under ITDA.